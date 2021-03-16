Women Empowerment Program

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Opens New ‘Missile City’
An Iranian young boy wearing an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) uniform holds an Iran flag infront of Iran-made mssiled placed in the Azadi (Freedom) square during a rally to commemorate the 42nd victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, on Feb. 10, 2021. (Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran Revolutionary Guard
Missiles

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Opens New ‘Missile City’

The Media Line Staff
03/16/2021

Iran has opened a new base for its Revolutionary Guards Corp, that it has dubbed a “missile city.”

State television on Monday released video of the base, which is armed with cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. The base also holds equipment including radar, monitoring, simulation and disruption systems, a guard official told state television, Reuters reported.

The head of the guard, Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, told state television that the missiles and missile equipment have “advanced operational capabilities, such as accurate firing from underground launchers and civil defense sites.”

The technology was designed and manufactured in Iran by the defense ministry and Iranian defense companies, according to the report.

It is not known where the new base is located. The Revolutionary Guard announced last year that it had built several so-called missile cities along its coastlines.

