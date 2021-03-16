Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Opens New ‘Missile City’

Iran has opened a new base for its Revolutionary Guards Corp, that it has dubbed a “missile city.”

State television on Monday released video of the base, which is armed with cruise missiles and ballistic missiles. The base also holds equipment including radar, monitoring, simulation and disruption systems, a guard official told state television, Reuters reported.

The head of the guard, Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami, told state television that the missiles and missile equipment have “advanced operational capabilities, such as accurate firing from underground launchers and civil defense sites.”

The technology was designed and manufactured in Iran by the defense ministry and Iranian defense companies, according to the report.

It is not known where the new base is located. The Revolutionary Guard announced last year that it had built several so-called missile cities along its coastlines.