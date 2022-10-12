Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Arrest Man Accused of Spying for Israel’s Mossad

The intelligence forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has arrested a man it accused of spying for the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday. The arrest took place in the southeastern province of Kerman. Tasmin quoted Kerman’s prosecutor-general, Ebrahim Hamidi, as saying that the man, who acted as a businessman and traveled to several countries with the aim of transferring intelligence and providing training for acts of sabotage, was identified and arrested in a raid following an extensive intelligence operation. He had contacted Israeli military and intelligence institutions and organizations and was about to leave Iran for another country in the region when he was arrested, according to Hamidi.