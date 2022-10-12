Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Arrest Man Accused of Spying for Israel’s Mossad
News Updates
Iran
Israel
Mossad
arrest

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Arrest Man Accused of Spying for Israel’s Mossad

The Media Line Staff
10/12/2022

The intelligence forces of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has arrested a man it accused of spying for the Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday. The arrest took place in the southeastern province of Kerman. Tasmin quoted Kerman’s prosecutor-general, Ebrahim Hamidi, as saying that the man, who acted as a businessman and traveled to several countries with the aim of transferring intelligence and providing training for acts of sabotage, was identified and arrested in a raid following an extensive intelligence operation. He had contacted Israeli military and intelligence institutions and organizations and was about to leave Iran for another country in the region when he was arrested, according to Hamidi.

News Updates
