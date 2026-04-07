Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Reportedly Unconscious, Power Struggle Emerges in Tehran

Mojtaba Khamenei, Iran’s newly appointed supreme leader, is unconscious and in critical condition in the city of Qom, according to a diplomatic memo based on US and Israeli intelligence published Tuesday in the UK paper The Times, raising questions about who is exercising authority in Tehran.

President Trump raised questions on whether the leader was still alive or able to function. In remarks last month, he said, “The supreme leader of Iran is dead or seriously wounded because nobody hears from him. Who would want to lead Iran? Nobody.”

Mojtaba Khamenei has not appeared in public since early March, shortly after assuming the role of supreme leader. His condition follows injuries sustained in a joint US-Israeli airstrike on February 28 at the start of the war, which killed his father Ali Khamenei, as well as his mother, wife, and son.

According to the memo, preparations are underway in Qom for the burial of Ali Khamenei, along with plans for a large mausoleum intended for “more than one grave,” indicating that other family members could be buried at the same site.

Separately, the opposition outlet Iran International reported that a military council made up of senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officers has assumed control over decision-making in Iran. The report said the council is preventing Mojtaba Khamenei from receiving information about developments in the country during the war.

Tensions are also reported between the administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian and the Revolutionary Guards. According to the report, Pezeshkian requested a meeting with Mojtaba Khamenei, but the request went unanswered and no communication was established.