Defend Press Freedom

In honor of World Press Freedom Day on May 3rd, we hope you will consider supporting The Media Line this month.
The role of a free press has been at the foundation of democracies around the world for nearly 200 years.
Yet, in many countries, publications are censored and journalists put their lives at risk to report the truth.
A transparent and reliable press covering the important issues of the Middle East is needed more than ever.

The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iran’s Supreme Leader Says All Sanctions Must Be Lifted Before Nuclear Deal
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, June 2017. (Creative Commons)
News Updates
Iran
Ali Khamenei
Nuclear Deal
Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action

Iran’s Supreme Leader Says All Sanctions Must Be Lifted Before Nuclear Deal

The Media Line Staff
06/04/2021

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Friday insisted that he would require concrete measures from world powers, namely the sweeping removal of sanctions, before returning to the 2015 nuclear agreement. “I have told our negotiators that actions, not promises, are needed for the restoration of the nuclear deal,” Khamenei said in a televised speech. Tehran and the United States will begin their sixth round of indirect talks in Vienna next week, as European diplomats mediating between the two sides recently expressed optimism an agreement would be reached soon. Washington has demanded that Iran roll back its various violations of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, including accelerated uranium enrichment, while Tehran has called for the US to first remove all sanctions placed by former President Donald Trump before it returns to compliance with the deal.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.