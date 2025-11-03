Iran’s Top Diplomat Denies Nuclear Pretext for Strikes, Cites Oman-Mediated Talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said late Sunday that assertions that the Israeli and US strikes on Iran were prompted by an “imminent nuclear threat” were a “heinous lie.” Writing on X, Araghchi said the claim had been “thoroughly debunked” by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi and Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi.

He said Iran did not “kill diplomacy,” insisting, “those who blew up the negotiating table did.” Tehran and Washington had completed five rounds of Oman-mediated indirect negotiations aimed at easing US sanctions and curbing Iran’s nuclear program before Israel carried out extensive airstrikes on June 13 targeting military and nuclear sites across the country.

Araghchi accused Israel of trying to sabotage dialogue just as talks were poised to resume. Less than 10 days after those attacks, US forces bombed Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan nuclear facilities. The Pentagon has described its actions in the region as defensive and intended to deter further escalation.

The diplomatic fallout follows years of tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, which accelerated after the United States withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action under President Donald Trump. Since then, Iran has increased uranium enrichment levels and restricted IAEA inspectors, while repeated efforts to revive the accord have stalled. Oman has continued to act as an intermediary between the two sides, keeping communication open during the current standoff.