Iran’s Zarif Renews Call to Lift US Sanctions

Iran renewed its call for the United States to lift all sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump, after an offer to hold talks from President Joe Biden’s administration. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday that Iran would “immediately reverse” its retaliatory measures if the US “unconditionally and effectively” lifts “all sanctions imposed, re-imposed or re-labeled by Trump.”

He said Iran agreed with the Biden administration’s decision to reverse the widely discredited claim by its predecessor that the United Nations had imposed new nuclear sanctions under Resolution 2231, which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or nuclear deal with Iran signed in 2015 with the world powers.

On Thursday, the Biden Administration offered talks with Iran led by European allies and reversed two largely symbolic steps against Tehran imposed by Donald Trump, as it sought to salvage a nuclear deal on the brink of collapse.

Three days before Iran’s deadline to restrict some access to UN nuclear inspectors without an end to Trump’s sanctions, new US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned jointly with European powers that the move would be “dangerous.” Hours after Blinken’s videoconference with his French, British and German counterparts, the European Union political director, Enrique Mora, proposed via Twitter an “informal meeting” involving Iran – and the United States accepted.

“The United States would accept an invitation from the European Union High Representative to attend a meeting of the P5+1 and Iran to discuss a diplomatic way forward on Iran’s nuclear program,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said.