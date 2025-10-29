Iraq Captures IS Logistics Chief Linked to Deadly Attacks on Security Forces

Iraqi security forces have captured a senior Islamic State (IS) operative accused of orchestrating attacks that killed 19 members of the country’s security forces, officials announced Tuesday.

The suspect, known as Abu Mohammed, was detained in Baghdad following a targeted operation by the Iraqi National Security Service (INSS). Authorities said the arrest came after a prolonged intelligence effort that traced his movements through multiple regions before he was lured into custody.

According to the INSS, preliminary questioning revealed that Abu Mohammed joined the terror group in 2014 and took part in several deadly assaults in the Latifiya area, south of the capital. Those attacks claimed the lives of soldiers and members of the Popular Mobilization Forces.

Investigators believe he later oversaw logistics and administration for IS units operating in western Anbar Province, an area once considered one of the group’s main strongholds. After the organization’s collapse, Abu Mohammed reportedly fled to Syria and remained there before slipping back into Iraq under a false identity.

Officials described his capture as a “qualitative operation” carried out with precise coordination between intelligence and counterterrorism teams. The suspect has since been transferred to judicial authorities for prosecution.

Though Iraq declared victory over ISIS in 2017, remnants of the network continue to stage sporadic attacks in isolated areas. The INSS said that hundreds of suspected operatives have been apprehended over the past year as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle remaining sleeper cells and prevent the group’s reorganization.

The Islamic State seized extensive territory in Iraq and Syria in 2014, proclaiming its so-called caliphate from the northern city of Mosul. Its defeat—achieved through years of combat involving Iraqi forces, Kurdish fighters, and a US-led coalition—ended its territorial control but not its underground presence. Security officials warn that the organization’s remnants still pose a threat to Iraq’s stability, particularly in border regions and sparsely populated deserts where surveillance is limited.