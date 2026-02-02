Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraq Delays Presidential Vote Again as Kurdish Rift and US Pressure Deepen Political Deadlock
Former Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, who was ousted after the decision of Iraq's top court revoking the parliamentary membership of the parliament speaker with accusation of attempting to normalize ties with Israel and signing an agreement with BGR US lobbying group, holds a press conference in Baghdad, Iraq on Nov. 30, 2023. (Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Iraq Delays Presidential Vote Again as Kurdish Rift and US Pressure Deepen Political Deadlock

The Media Line Staff
02/02/2026

Iraq’s parliament on Sunday again failed to elect a new president after lawmakers adjourned the session for lack of quorum, deepening a political impasse tied to Kurdish divisions and mounting US pressure over who will lead the next government.

The postponement marked the second delay in less than a week. The parliament’s media office said Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi will meet leaders of parliamentary blocs to determine a final date for the vote, stressing “the importance of adhering to the constitutional timelines.”

According to Iraq’s constitution, lawmakers must choose a president within 30 days of the first parliamentary session, which took place on Dec. 29 following November’s elections. Once elected, the president has 15 days to name the candidate from the largest bloc to form a cabinet, which must then secure a confidence vote within 30 days.

Under Iraq’s established power-sharing arrangement, the prime minister is a Shiite Muslim, the parliamentary speaker a Sunni Muslim, and the largely ceremonial presidency is reserved for a Kurd.

The deadlock stems largely from a dispute between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which have yet to agree on a joint nominee for the presidency. This year, the KDP broke precedent by advancing Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein as its own candidate, challenging the PUK’s customary claim to the office, according to Asharq al-Awsat.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

At the same time, the question of the premiership is fueling broader tensions. Iraq’s Coordination Framework, an umbrella alliance of Shiite parties and the largest bloc in parliament, reaffirmed on Saturday that it “reiterates its support for its nominee,” Nouri al-Maliki, to head the next government. The alliance has rejected what it described as foreign interference in the formation process.

President Donald Trump warned earlier this week that Washington would “no longer help Iraq” if al-Maliki returned to power. Al-Maliki responded by calling the remarks “blatant US interference” and a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.

News Updates
Iraq Parliament
Iraq President
Kurds
Nouri Al-Maliki
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods