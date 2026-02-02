Iraq Delays Presidential Vote Again as Kurdish Rift and US Pressure Deepen Political Deadlock

Iraq’s parliament on Sunday again failed to elect a new president after lawmakers adjourned the session for lack of quorum, deepening a political impasse tied to Kurdish divisions and mounting US pressure over who will lead the next government.

The postponement marked the second delay in less than a week. The parliament’s media office said Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi will meet leaders of parliamentary blocs to determine a final date for the vote, stressing “the importance of adhering to the constitutional timelines.”

According to Iraq’s constitution, lawmakers must choose a president within 30 days of the first parliamentary session, which took place on Dec. 29 following November’s elections. Once elected, the president has 15 days to name the candidate from the largest bloc to form a cabinet, which must then secure a confidence vote within 30 days.

Under Iraq’s established power-sharing arrangement, the prime minister is a Shiite Muslim, the parliamentary speaker a Sunni Muslim, and the largely ceremonial presidency is reserved for a Kurd.

The deadlock stems largely from a dispute between the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), which have yet to agree on a joint nominee for the presidency. This year, the KDP broke precedent by advancing Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein as its own candidate, challenging the PUK’s customary claim to the office, according to Asharq al-Awsat.

At the same time, the question of the premiership is fueling broader tensions. Iraq’s Coordination Framework, an umbrella alliance of Shiite parties and the largest bloc in parliament, reaffirmed on Saturday that it “reiterates its support for its nominee,” Nouri al-Maliki, to head the next government. The alliance has rejected what it described as foreign interference in the formation process.

President Donald Trump warned earlier this week that Washington would “no longer help Iraq” if al-Maliki returned to power. Al-Maliki responded by calling the remarks “blatant US interference” and a violation of Iraqi sovereignty.