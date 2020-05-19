Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Health workers disinfect a Baghdad street late on May 18. (Murtadha Al-Sudani/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iraq
Baghdad
lockdown
coronavirus
infections
curfew
Ramadan

Iraq: Full Lockdown of Coronavirus Hotspots in Baghdad

The Media Line Staff
05/19/2020

Certain neighborhoods in the Iraqi capital Baghdad will go on full lockdown starting Wednesday in reaction to a spike in coronavirus infections since restrictions were relaxed. The lockdown will be imposed for two weeks, according to the country’s new health minister, Hassan al-Tamimi. The neighborhoods to be affected are mostly high-density and low income, and include Sadr City, Habibia, Hurriya and Kamalia. A 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew imposed to help control the outbreak had been relaxed in late April for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a move taken when fewer than 30 new daily cases on average were being reported. The country’s health authorities reported 144 new cases on Sunday. Iraq has seen a total of 3,554 confirmed infections since the pandemic began, and 127 deaths.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.