Major Dust Storm Envelopes Iraq, Iran

Dozens of people in Iraq have been hospitalized with respiratory problems due to a major dust storm that has blanketed the country and the region. The dust storm began on Thursday, and spread south throughout the country. Meanwhile, Iran also was enveloped in dust and air pollution on Friday and Saturday due to winds coming from Iraq. Tehran was identified on Friday as the most polluted city in the world, by the global air quality monitoring company IQAir index. Dust also is being pushed into Iran from Syria, Saudi Arabia and Jordan, Al Jazeera reported.