Iraq Moves To Revise Terror List After Uproar Over Hezbollah and Houthis
Fighters lift flags of Iraq and paramilitary groups, including al-Nujaba and Kataib Hezbullah, during a funeral in Baghdad for five fighters killed a day earlier in a US strike in northern Iraq, on Dec. 4, 2023. (Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP via Getty Images)

The Media Line Staff
12/04/2025

Iraq’s government says it will revise an official list of terrorist organizations and correct its state gazette after uproar over the inclusion of Lebanon’s Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthis on a roster of groups whose assets are to be frozen. Officials say the publication, dated November 17, was issued before final review and will be amended to remove certain entities from the category of organizations linked to the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

Iraq’s Committee for Freezing Terrorists’ Funds said it had approved a list of “entities and individuals associated with ISIS and al-Qaida” at the request of Malaysia, largely targeting people and organizations in Southeast Asia. The committee said other names were added because the list was released prematurely and pledged that Iraq’s official gazette will be corrected.

The office of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani confirmed that the government will amend the gazette and launch an investigation to identify and punish those responsible for the error.

The controversy gained traction after pro-Iran lawmaker Mustafa Sanad publicized that Hezbollah and the Houthis appeared on the sanctions list, accusing the government of adopting “a disgraceful stance” not shared by other Arab states.

Iraq’s handling of the list reflects its struggle to balance US financial pressure with the influence of powerful pro-Iran factions at home, at a time of heightened regional tension involving Israel, Lebanon, and Yemen.

