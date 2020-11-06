Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Iraq Moves Toward Early Elections with New Independent-Friendly Law
The opening session of New Iraqi Parliament held at the Parliament Building on September 03, 2018 in Baghdad, Iraq. (Photo by Haydar Karaalp/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
News Updates
Iraq
Iraqi parliament
new law
early election

The Media Line Staff
11/06/2020

A new Iraqi law passed by the parliament and ratified by President Barham Saleh allows political independents a greater chance of winning elections and seats in parliament. Paving the way towards a vote as early as next year, the ruling creates districts out the country’s 18 provinces and mandates that whoever wins the most votes in the new districts wins the seats, eliminating advantages that party lists accrued in the past. Protesters, who have been filling the streets of Baghdad, are objecting to government and political corruption while demanding early elections. However, the military and security forces have been forcibly cracking down on the protests, leading to hundreds of deaths and injuries. The new election laws are an attempt by the government to partially meet protester demands. Yet a dispute about how to replace retiring judges of the Federal Supreme Court, which rules on constitutional challenges, needs to be settled prior to elections. Iraq’s current 329-member parliament was elected in May 2018.

 

 

