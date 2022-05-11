The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraq Reports 55 Cases of Viral Hemorrhagic Fever, 12 Deaths
News Updates
Iraq
Health Ministry
Disease

Iraq Reports 55 Cases of Viral Hemorrhagic Fever, 12 Deaths

The Media Line Staff
05/11/2022

The Iraqi Health Ministry on Tuesday said that it had recorded up to 55 cases of viral hemorrhagic fever (VHF) recently, including 12 fatal cases. “Most of the VHF cases were registered in Iraq’s southern province of Dhi Qar, where 29 of the total cases were detected,” Health Ministry spokesman Sayf al-Badr said at a press conference. Hemorrhagic fever is not new in Iraq, but the number of cases is growing, the spokesman said. The first VHF case in the current wave was detected in Dhi Qar last month. “There is no vaccine or antiviral for this disease, the patient can be treated in the early stages of the disease, but the treatment would be difficult when the disease reaches the dangerous stage such as bleeding under the skin or from other parts of the body,” al-Badr said. The VHFs are not one particular disease but rather a group of diseases caused by several different viruses, including the Ebola virus. VHFs affect multiple organ systems and may cause fever and bleeding. The Iraqi Health Ministry did not say which virus caused the recent VHF cases.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.