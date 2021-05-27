Iraqi Forces Arrest Senior Militia Commander

Iraqi security forces arrested a senior militia commander, accused of involvement in recent attacks on an air base housing American troops.

Qasim Muslih, a commander of the Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces, was arrested on Wednesday under the country’s anti-terrorism law, and taken for questioning.

The Ain al-Assad air base was attacked at least four times this month with rockets and a drone, according to reports.

The French news agency AFP reported that Muslih was arrested in connection with the murders of two civil society activists.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi confirmed the that someone was arrested after an arrest warrant was issued against him under the anti-terrorism law, but did not say who was arrested. Kadhimi did say that the arrested man will remain in the custody of the Joint Operations Command until the end of the investigation.