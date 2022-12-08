Iraqi Forces Kill 6 Islamic State Fighters in Airstrike

Iraqi fighter jets killed six Islamic State (IS) fighters on Wednesday in an airstrike in a mountainous part of Iraq’s central-eastern Diyala Governorate, the Iraqi military said in a statement. The attack came after a force of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS), acting on intelligence reports, surrounded at dawn a tunnel used by the Islamic State group as a hideout in the Hamrin Mountains, in the northern part of Diyala Governorate. Later, the CTS called in Iraqi planes for an airstrike that destroyed the hideout and killed the six IS members inside, the statement added.