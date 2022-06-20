Iraqi Health Ministry Reports Cholera Outbreak

The Iraqi Health Ministry reported 13 cases of cholera on Sunday. Ten of these cases are in the Sulaymaniyah Governorate, in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region; one in the neighboring Kirkuk Governorate, and two in the southern Muthanna Governorate, according to a ministry statement. The ministry said citizens should ensure that “water used for drinking and cooking is sterilized.” The 10 confirmed cases in Sulaymaniyah, which were verified after samples were sent on June 16 to a central laboratory in Baghdad, may just be the tip of the iceberg. Sabah Hawrami, head of the governorate’s Health Department, said that about 4,000 people in Sulaymaniyah were admitted to hospitals over the past week for uncontrolled diarrhea and vomiting. Cholera is extremely virulent, and the dehydration that it causes can lead to death. It is acquired by consuming food or water contaminated with the Vibrio cholerae bacterium.