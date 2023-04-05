Donate
Iraqi, Kurdish Regional Gov’t Officials Sign Agreement To Resume Kurdish Oil Exports via Turkey
The Media Line Staff
04/05/2023

Iraqi and Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials signed an agreement on Tuesday to resume Kurdish oil exports via Turkey, ending a several-day hiatus. The agreement, signed by the Federal Oil Ministry and the KRG’s Ministry of Natural Resources, covers the export of crude oil from the region and Kirkuk province. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani said the deal was temporary until the parliament approves the draft federal budget. He added that the budget draft law resolves all problems between Baghdad and Erbil, and that it will include a fair distribution of wealth to all of Iraq. KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani said the agreement was a decisive step toward ending the long-running dispute between Erbil and Baghdad, creating a positive and safe atmosphere for the final approval of the national oil and gas law. The resumption of exports comes after Iraq stopped sending almost 500,000 barrels of oil via Turkey last month following an arbitration case win against Turkey over a long dispute on the independent export of oil by the KRG.

