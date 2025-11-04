Iraqi PM Calls for State Control of All Weapons, Reduction of Foreign Troops

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani announced that all parties in the government have reached a consensus to ban all arms not under government authority. In addition, he raised the issue of the withdrawal of foreign troops, saying they were no longer necessary to combat the Islamic State (IS).

During an interview with local media, al-Sudani said, “There will be a clear program to end any arms outside of state institutions. This is the demand of all.”

He called on armed factions to lay down their weapons or join the official security forces.

Regarding Iraqi relations with the United States, al-Sudani “Iraq pursues a balanced relationship with the United States, one that serves mutual interests and affirms Iraq’s independent role as a partner, not a sphere of influence.”

Last year, the US and Iraq agreed to a gradual reduction in US forces. Currently, 2,500 military personnel are deployed in Iraq, the remaining members of a coalition established in 2014 to fight IS.