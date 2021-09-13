Iraqi PM Meets in Tehran With Iranian President Raisi

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi visited Iran and met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Khademi, who traveled to Tehran on Sunday, became the first foreign leader to meet with Raisi since he took office last month.

The leaders discussed “financial and monetary relations,” Raisi said after the meeting.

“I hope despite the aims of the enemies of the two countries, we will witness expansion of good relations between Iran and Iraq,” Raisi said during the joint news conference in Tehran.

Iraq reportedly agreed to waive visas for Iranian pilgrims to Shiite holy sites in Iraq.

Iraq has worked to serve as a mediator between Tehran and Arab nations.