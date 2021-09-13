Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraqi PM Meets in Tehran With Iranian President Raisi
Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi, in a photo from Nov. 20, 2016. (Mostafameraji/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Iran
Iraq
Ebrahim Raisi

Iraqi PM Meets in Tehran With Iranian President Raisi

The Media Line Staff
09/13/2021

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi visited Iran and met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Khademi, who traveled to Tehran on Sunday, became the first foreign leader to meet with Raisi since he took office last month.

The leaders discussed “financial and monetary relations,” Raisi said after the meeting.

“I hope despite the aims of the enemies of the two countries, we will witness expansion of good relations between Iran and Iraq,” Raisi said during the joint news conference in Tehran.

Iraq reportedly agreed to waive visas for Iranian pilgrims to Shiite holy sites in Iraq.

Iraq has worked to serve as a mediator between Tehran and Arab nations.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.