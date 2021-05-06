Iraqi President Says Mediating Iran, Saudi Arabia talks

Iraq has been mediating talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, and hosted direct talks in the country, its president said. Iraqi President Barham Salih said on Wednesday that the first talks took place last month and have continued since, The Associated Press reported. Salih made the remarks during a live interview at the Beirut Institute think tank. It is no known what, if anything, has come of the talks.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have neither confirmed nor denied participating in the talks.

The first talks reportedly took place on April 9 in Baghdad.

“It is ongoing, and it is important and it is significant, and for Iraq to be able to play that convening role between these regional actors is important,” Salih said of the talks, Reuters reported.