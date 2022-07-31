The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Iraqi Protesters Storm Parliament for 2nd Time in Week
Supporters of Iraq's influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr protest on July 30, 2022 inside the Iraqi Parliament after they broke into the building for the second time this week amid months of political deadlock in the country. (Ameer Al-Mohammedawi/picture alliance via Getty Images)
News Updates

Iraqi Protesters Storm Parliament for 2nd Time in Week

The Media Line Staff
07/31/2022

Hundreds of Iraqi supporters of populist Shi’ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr stormed Baghdad’s parliament to protest the failure to form a government, months after national elections in October 2021. It is the second time in a week that the protesters have entered the legislative chamber and occupied parliament. Iraq’s sitting Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi directed ordered security forces to protect the demonstrators and asked them to keep their protest peaceful; this, after Iraqi security forces used tear gas and other dispersal methods. There were no demonstrators in the chamber at the time of the protest.

This is Iraq’s longest post-election deadlock, as infighting among Shi’ite and Kurdish groups prevent the formation of a government, stalling reforms needed as the country struggles to recover from decades of conflict.

The paralysis has left Iraq without a budget for 2022, holding up spending on much-needed infrastructure projects and economic reform.

Last month Sadr’s 73 lawmakers resigned from the Council of Representatives, Iraq’s parliament to help bring about the establishment of a government. Al-Sadr wrote that the resignation was “a sacrifice from me for the sake of the homeland and the people to rid them of an unknown fate.”

