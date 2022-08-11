Iraqi Shiite Cleric Al-Sadr Calls for Dissolution of Parliament

Muqtada al-Sadr, a prominent Shiite cleric, called on Iraq’s judiciary to dissolve the country’s Parliament by the end of next week. The deadline given by al-Sadr marks the expiration of deadlines set in place by Iraq’s constitution. He also called Iraq’s president to set a date for early elections.

He previously called for early elections at the beginning of the month, days after his followers began a sit-in in the parliament building calling for a reform of the political process in the country.

Continuing disputes among the Shiite parties over the past months have stood in the way of the formation of a new Iraqi government, as the 329-seat parliament has failed to elect a new president by the two-thirds majority required under the constitution. An elected president is needed to appoint the prime minister, who then serves as the head of the new government. Pro-Iranian rivals to al-Sadr want the new government to include all political blocs, as was the case in all successive Iraqi governments since 2003.

In June, all 73 representatives from the Sadrist Movement, the biggest winner in Iraq’s Oct. 10 elections, resigned from the Council of Representatives, Iraq’s parliament at the bequest of al-Sadr, in order to allow the formation of a new government. Al-Sadr wrote that the resignation was “a sacrifice from me for the sake of the homeland and the people to rid them of an unknown fate.”