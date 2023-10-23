The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraqi Soldiers Dead in Skirmish Over Disputed Northern Posts
The Chief of Staff of the Iraqi army, Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Yarallah (C) and the commander of the ground forces Lt. Gen. Qassem Al-Mohammadi, Sep. 8, 2023. (AFP/Getty Images)
News Updates
Iraqi Army
Kurdish Peshmerga
Makhmour
territorial dispute

Iraqi Soldiers Dead in Skirmish Over Disputed Northern Posts

The Media Line Staff
10/23/2023

Investigation ordered after deadly clash between Iraqi army and Kurdish Peshmerga

Three Iraqi soldiers lost their lives in a skirmish with Kurdish Peshmerga forces on Sunday, over control of military posts in the disputed Makhmour area of northern Iraq. The clash, which lasted approximately two hours, also left seven others injured from both factions.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani has initiated an investigation and called for restraint among military leaders of both the Iraqi federal forces and the Peshmerga. Yahia Rasoul, the spokesman for the commander-in-chief of the Iraqi forces, announced the prime minister’s directive.

An army officer, speaking anonymously, said the confrontation was triggered by a dispute over the control of three posts near the Makhmour refugee camp, roughly 60 km southeast of Mosul. Both Iraqi and Kurdish forces asserted their rights to these posts, following the recent withdrawal by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party.

Makhmour is part of territories claimed by both Baghdad and the semi-autonomous Kurdish region. The area has been a flashpoint for years, as ethnic Kurds have sought to incorporate the oil-rich province of Kirkuk and other territories into the Kurdish region, a proposition strongly resisted by the Iraqi government.

The Media Line
Stands Out

As a teaching news agency, it's about facts first,
stories with context, always sourced, fair,
inclusive of all narratives.

We don't advocate!
Our stories don’t opinionate!

Just journalism done right.

Help Fight The Battle
of Misinformation
Please support the Trusted Mideast News Source
Donate
The Media Line
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

    By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
    Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email

      By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.