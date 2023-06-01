Donate
Iraq’s First Natural Gas Liquefaction Plant Opens in Basra, Targets Reduction in Gas Flares
Gas flares at al-Rumaila oilfield in the southern Iraqi port of Basra, 645 km south of Baghdad, Dec. 11, 2001. (Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images)
The Media Line Staff
06/01/2023

In an effort to reduce gas flares and utilize cleaner energy, Iraq’s Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani inaugurated the first phase of the natural gas liquefaction plant in Basra’s al-Rumaila oilfield on Wednesday. The plant is set to liquefy 200 million cubic feet of associated gas daily in its initial phase, with an expected rise to 400 million cubic feet per day by year’s end.

Abdul Ghani said the plant will convert associated gas—typically flared off during oil production—into “clean” energy, providing 320 million cubic feet per day of liquefied gas to power plants. This move will generate approximately 1,900 megawatts of electricity for the national grid.

Furthermore, the facility will produce daily 2,150 tons of cooking-use liquefied gas and 5,900 barrels of condensates, useful for fuel and other chemicals. This development marks a significant step toward environmentally friendly energy practices in Iraq, offering substantial benefits to the energy sector and the broader economy.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) is often touted as a cleaner energy source when compared to coal and oil, primarily because it emits fewer greenhouse gases when burned. It is essentially natural gas that has been cooled and transformed into a liquid state, making it easier to store and transport. However, the production and transportation processes of LNG can result in significant emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas. Further, while LNG is cleaner-burning than other fossil fuels, it is still a nonrenewable resource that contributes to carbon emissions. Thus, while LNG may serve as a bridge fuel in the transition toward truly clean, renewable sources, it is not a long-term solution for achieving environmental sustainability.

