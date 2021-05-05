Iraq’s Health Minister Resigns in Wake of Hospital Fire

Iraq’s health minister has resigned in the wake of a fire at a hospital in Baghdad taking care of patients with COVID-19 that killed 82 patients and their family members.

The fire late last month at the Ibn Khatib hospital also injured more than 100 people. the fire erupted after an oxygen tank exploded. Following the deadly fire, Iraqi citizens and critics took to social media to demand that Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi be fired. Tamimi was suspended following the fire. The suspension was lifted on Tuesday, followed quickly by Tamimi’s resignation, Al Jazeera reported.

An investigation into the blaze blamed lower-level officials, however. The government has ordered hospitals put in place better health and safety procedures.