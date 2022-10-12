Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Iraq’s Parliament To Elect New President Thursday
The Baghdad Convention Center, where Iraq's parliament, the Council of Representatives, meets, Dec. 30, 2008. (Creative Commons)
News Updates
Iraqi parliament
President
Election

Iraq’s Parliament To Elect New President Thursday

The Media Line Staff
10/12/2022

Mohammed al-Halbousi, the speaker of the Iraqi parliament, the Council of Representatives, announced in a press conference on Tuesday that the parliament would hold a special session on Thursday to elect the country’s next president. A power-sharing agreement reached after the US ousted the late dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003 reserves the presidency for a member of Iraq’s Kurdish community, while the speaker of the parliament and prime minister are Arabs – the former is a Sunni Muslim and the latter a Shiite Muslim. The two main Kurdish parties, the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, continue to disagree about who should take the role of president. The country has been in a political deadlock since parliamentary elections were held more than a year ago, on October 10, 2021. Political tensions escalated over the past few months between the Sadrish Movement of cleric Moqtada al-Sadr and the Shiite parliamentary parties in the umbrella group of Shiite parliamentary parties known as the Coordination Framework (CF). Sadr ordered his followers, who comprised the largest faction in parliament, to resign in June after the CF reject his demand to dissolve parliament and hold early elections. A two-thirds majority of the 329-seat parliament is needed to form a new government.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.