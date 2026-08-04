Ireland’s Boycott of Israeli Defense Firms Leaves New Government Jet Without Key Landing System

Ireland’s decision to exclude an Israel-made landing system from its new €53 million government aircraft after adopting a policy against awarding defense contracts to Israeli companies has left the jet without technology designed to improve landings in poor visibility.

The aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 6X, is primarily used to transport the Irish Taoiseach, or prime minister, along with other government ministers and officials traveling on state business. The jet was delivered without FalconEye, a combined vision system developed by Elbit Systems in partnership with Dassault Aviation that uses infrared cameras and sensors to assist pilots during low-visibility approaches.

Aviation sources told Irish media that the absence of the system could reduce pilots’ options when operating in dense fog, potentially requiring the aircraft to divert to alternate airports under severe weather conditions. Ireland’s Department of Defence, however, said the aircraft has “no current limits” on its operational capability.

The omission follows a policy announced by the Irish government in August 2024 that it would no longer award defense contracts to Israeli companies. The decision led to the removal of the Elbit landing system from the aircraft.

Ireland has adopted one of Europe’s most aggressive anti-Israel boycott policies in the defense sector, but recent military procurements have continued to include Israeli-made technology where officials determined it could not be removed.

Other acquisitions, including Airbus helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft, still incorporate Elbit-linked avionics and Israeli radar systems because those components are integral to the platforms, Irish media reported.

The FalconEye system combines infrared imaging and sensor technology to enhance pilot awareness during low-visibility operations. While the Department of Defence maintains the aircraft remains fully operational, aviation sources said the lack of the system means crews have fewer options when attempting landings in challenging weather.