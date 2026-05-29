IRGC Fires on Ships in Strait of Hormuz as Peace Proposal Under Consideration

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) navy fired warning shots at four vessels near the Strait of Hormuz after the ships attempted to pass through the waterway without authorization, according to a post published on an IRGC-affiliated Telegram channel, as discussions continued over a proposed ceasefire extension and nuclear negotiations between Washington and Tehran.

The Telegram post said the vessels sought to transit the strait “without prior coordination or authorization.” The report did not identify the ships or provide additional details about the encounter.

US and Iranian representatives reached preliminary understandings Thursday night on a proposed 60-day memorandum designed to extend the ceasefire and open negotiations on Tehran’s nuclear program, according to CNN. The network reported that President Donald Trump has not yet approved the arrangement.

CNN said the proposal would temporarily extend the ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz to unrestricted shipping traffic, and establish a negotiating process focused on Iran’s nuclear activities.

According to Axios, the framework would also include an Iranian declaration that it would not pursue nuclear weapons, while future negotiations would address sanctions relief and access to frozen Iranian assets.

At the same time, Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported Friday that Iranian armed forces launched missiles from southern Iran toward “designated targets.” Fars said the targets had not been identified and provided no additional details regarding the operation.

It remained unclear whether the missile launches reported by Fars were related to the maritime incident reported by the IRGC-affiliated account.

The developments came amid growing attention to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday that the Treasury Department could take action against Oman if the country helped Iran collect tolls from vessels using the waterway. Oman borders the Strait of Hormuz.

The comments followed remarks made Wednesday by President Trump, who warned Oman against interfering with maritime traffic through the strait.

“Oman will behave just like everybody else or we’ll have to blow them up,” President Trump said.