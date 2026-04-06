IRGC Intelligence Chief Majid Khademi Killed in US-Israeli Strike in Tehran 

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Monday that its intelligence chief, Majid Khademi, was killed in a US-Israeli strike in Tehran, describing the attack as a targeted operation carried out at dawn.

Khademi was “martyred in the criminal terrorist attack by the American-Zionist enemy … at dawn today,” the IRGC said in a statement quoted by local media.

🔴 ELIMINATED: Majid Khademi, the Head of Intelligence of the IRGC. Khademi was one of the IRGC’s most senior commanders and had accumulated extensive experience over many years. Khademi worked to advance terrorist attacks worldwide, and was responsible for monitoring Iranian… pic.twitter.com/iASwqdOmoe — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) April 6, 2026

According to Israeli military reporting, the strike was conducted overnight in Tehran by the Israeli Air Force based on precise intelligence guidance from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Intelligence Directorate.

Khademi had accumulated years of military and security experience and was considered a central figure within the IRGC. He assumed his position following the killing of Mohammad Khatami. In his role, Khademi was responsible for gathering intelligence used to formulate assessments for senior levels of the Iranian regime.

Israeli authorities said Khademi was also involved in advancing attacks against Israel and Jewish targets worldwide. He took part in efforts to target American individuals and oversaw surveillance of Iranian citizens to suppress internal protests.

On Sunday, the IDF said it had killed Mohammad Reza Ashrafi Kahi, who served as head of commerce at the IRGC’s Oil Headquarters in Tehran.

According to the military, Ashrafi oversaw commercial activities at the unit, which generate billions of dollars each year, and played a key role in strengthening the IRGC’s military capabilities as well as those of allied groups, including the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas.