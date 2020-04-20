Donate
IRGC speedboats are shown in a file photo. (Wikimedia Commons)
IRGC Stepping Up Patrols in Gulf following Incident with US Warships

The Media Line Staff
04/20/2020

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) says its vessels have increased their presence in Gulf waters following an incident in which the United States says IRGC speedboats harassed and came too close to several of its warships. “We advise the Americans to follow international regulations and maritime protocols in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, and to refrain from any adventurism and false and fake stories,” the IRGC said in a statement issued on Sunday, adding that “any error in calculation on their part will receive a decisive response.” Last week, the US said 11 Iranian speedboats had come within 10 yards of a US Coast Guard vessel and close to several other American military ships as they conducted an exercise in international water. The statement, which did not specify when the incident took place, said the speedboats belonged to the naval arm of the IRGC. Tensions have been high between the two countries over harsh economic sanctions imposed on the Islamic Republic, as well as policies by Tehran that have led to numerous maritime incidents involving both military and commercial vessels.

