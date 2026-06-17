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IRGC Still Targeting Ships Despite US-Iran MoU as Fighting in Lebanon Continues
Iranian military personnel take part in an exercise titled "Smart Control of the Strait of Hormuz," launched by the Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz on Feb. 16, 2026. (Press Office of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

IRGC Still Targeting Ships Despite US-Iran MoU as Fighting in Lebanon Continues

The Media Line Staff
06/17/2026

Iran has fired drones at vessels in the Strait of Hormuz every day since the memorandum of understanding (MoU) ending the conflict was digitally signed Sunday, while Hezbollah acknowledged launching drones at Israel Defense Forces troops in southern Lebanon and Iran threatened retaliation over continued Israeli military operations there.

NBC reported that a US official said the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has daily launched drones in the Strait of Hormuz. The official said US forces have intercepted the drones before they could pose a threat to commercial shipping or US military personnel operating in the area.

The activity continued despite the MoU that was digitally signed Sunday to end the conflict, according to NBC.

On Israel’s northern front, Hezbollah admitted firing drones at Israel Defense Forces (IDF) troops, claiming the forces were advancing into position in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese National News Agency reported additional military activity in the area. The agency said Israeli fighter jets struck Nabatieh al-Fawqa, while a drone strike targeted Ansariyeh on the coast.

Iran also issued a warning regarding Israeli operations in Lebanon. Reuters reported that The Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters, Iran’s emergency command center, blamed Israel for the cross-border fighting and threatened action if Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon continue.

The command center claimed the IDF had violated the ceasefire “84 times” since it was announced and warned, “That if the Israeli military does not stop its evil in southern Lebanon, it should expect a harsh response from our forces.”

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The statement said Tehran would respond forcefully if Israel does not halt its military activity in southern Lebanon.

In a joint statement Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel would continue holding its positions in Lebanon and would maintain its efforts to defend northern Israel from Hezbollah attacks.

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