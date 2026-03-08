IRGC Threatens To Kill Iranian Protesters

On Thursday, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander warned that anyone who takes to the streets will be targeted under a “shoot-to-kill order.”

As the internet remained down and satellite television broadcasts into Iran were disrupted, people once again chanted spontaneously from rooftops, as on previous nights, slogans against the regime, specifically naming Mojtaba Khamenei, who is said to have been chosen by the Assembly of Experts as the next leader of the Islamic Republic.

Salar Abnoush, an IRGC commander, threatened protesters with death on Thursday evening during a live broadcast on IRIB News TV, saying: “Anyone in Iran who voices a tune that aligns with the enemy has joined Tel Aviv and Netanyahu, and a shoot-to-kill order has been issued for them.” He stressed that no one had ever delivered such a message to the public so bluntly.

Abnoush, a representative for Qazvin in the regime’s parliament and a member of its National Security Commission, previously served as an IRGC commander in Qazvin and as Basij operations chief.

Meanwhile, a Tehran resident told The Media Line that Basij and IRGC forces—fearing street demonstrations that could turn violent and ahead of Khamenei’s funeral—deployed heavy weapons and armored vehicles at key locations across Tehran. The resident said it appears a new directive may have been issued to crack down on protesters.

On January 7, Ali Khamenei, the slain leader of the Islamic Republic, issued a kill order against protesters, granting military and security forces permission to kill them. On January 8 and 9, thousands of protesters were killed in the streets across the country. In some cases, wounded protesters were fatally shot at close range abducted from hospitals, and executed or left to die. In other cases, they were placed in body bags and left to die among corpses.

Meanwhile, another citizen in Karaj sent to The Media Line a text of an IRGC Intelligence SMS message that was circulated to residents, warning that any “street unrest” would be treated as cooperation with the enemy and would be met with severe repression by the IRGC Intelligence Organization.

IRGC and Basij forces have set up patrols and checkpoints in Tehran and other cities, following the undeclared state of martial law after the bloody crackdown on protesters last January. Witnesses say they are treating people with extreme brutality and in a “crazy” manner.

After the bombing of headquarters, bases, and police stations, Basij, IRGC, and riot police units have repositioned to other locations, including stadiums and, in some cases, schools and mosques. But on Thursday, the United States and Israel bombed some of these cover sites, including Azadi Stadium and Besats Sports Complex, and videos and images of dozens of IRGC forces who were wounded or killed at these cover places were shared on social media.

A Tehran resident said it appears a new set of instructions has been issued to confront protesters, and that the regime—having lost not only its leader but also many of its senior figures and commanders—fears street demonstrations and clashes with angry protesters.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have encouraged Iranians to rise up against the regime, and some protesters inside and outside the country have chanted slogans in support of the two leaders.