Iron Nation Launches $60M Fund as Israeli Startups Navigate Reserve Duty, Partners With Indiana

Iron Nation, an Israeli venture capital fund founded following the October 7 attacks, is launching a new fund to address fundraising challenges facing startups whose founders and employees have been called up as Israel Defense Forces reservists.

Iron Nation is also partnering with Indiana on a $60 million investment initiative.

The firm is seeking to raise $60 million for the fund, with $50 million already secured, according to Calcalist. The effort comes as many startup employees have been deployed to the front lines during ongoing military operations, creating difficulties for companies trying to raise capital.

Iron Nation said the new fund will focus on Israeli companies from Seed to Series B stages and has already invested in six startups. Its earlier $20.4 million fund was deployed across 24 companies, including Illumex, which was acquired by Nvidia in March 2026, less than two years after Iron Nation’s initial investment.

Separately, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC) announced Monday a $60 million investment and commercialization initiative known as Iron Nation-Indiana, aimed at strengthening ties between Indiana and Israel’s technology sector.

Indiana will contribute $15 million from the Twenty-First Century Research Fund toward the initiative. The IEDC has also raised $30 million from private sector partners and is seeking an additional $15 million to complete the funding.

“Indiana is committed to competing and winning in the industries shaping the future,” Gov. Mike Braun said in a news release. “Iron Nation-Indiana reflects the kind of partnership we want to pursue — one that combines public leadership, private capital and real commercial opportunity to bring more investment, more innovation and more long-term value to our state.”

The initiative is designed to connect Hoosier companies, health care systems, universities, and communities with Israeli startups. The IEDC said the partnership will provide Israeli technology firms with opportunities to establish US headquarters and operations in Indiana while building commercial relationships with local companies.