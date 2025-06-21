Isfahan Nuclear Site Targeted as Israel Launches Fresh Attacks

Israel struck multiple targets in Iran’s Isfahan province early Saturday, including the country’s largest nuclear facility, in what Israeli officials described as a major blow to Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.

Isfahan’s Deputy Governor Akbar Salehi confirmed the city’s nuclear site was among the locations hit. Iranian officials said there were no casualties and no leakage of hazardous materials, but residents were warned to stay clear of the area to allow emergency crews to operate.

The Israeli military said the overnight wave of attacks targeted missile storage and launch infrastructure, including sites in Lenjan, Mobarakeh, Shahreza, and Qom. In Qom, a residential building was struck, killing two people and injuring four, according to Iranian state media.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the strikes had delayed Iran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon by “at least two or three years.” In an interview with a German newspaper published Saturday, he said, “We will not stop until we will do everything that we can do there in order to remove this threat.”

Meanwhile, Iran fired at least five ballistic missiles into Israeli territory, triggering sirens across central cities, including Tel Aviv. Israel’s air defenses intercepted the barrage, with no direct hits or casualties reported. Emergency services said shrapnel caused a fire in the city of Holon.

On Saturday morning, several drones from Iran infiltrated Israeli territory. One struck a house in Beit She’an in the first instance of an Iranian drone impacting in a populated area since the war with Iran began.