ISIS Fighters Killed in Airstrike in Northern Iraq

At least 10 Islamic State fighters were killed in an air strike on their hide out in Nineveh in northern Iraq. The airstrikes were carried out by the international US-led coalition and Iraqi forces, Iraq’s state news agency reported on Tuesday. Two ISIS fighters wearing explosive belts were discovered and killed by Iraqi forces at the attacked site, according to the report.

Islamic State fighters have increased their activities in northern Iraq in recent months, launching attacks on security forces and civilians. Iraqi forces had destroyed most of the Islamic State strongholds in the country in late 2017. But small pockets of the terrorists remain.