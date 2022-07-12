ISIS Leader in Syria Killed in US Air Strike

The leader of Islamic State in Syria was killed in a US military air strike in northwest Syria. Maher al-Agal, one of the top five ISIS leaders and the leader of ISIS in Syria, was killed in the drone strike outside of Jindayris on Tuesday, according to a statement issued by the US Central Command. A senior ISIS official closely associated with Maher was seriously injured during the strike, according to the statement.

“Extensive planning went into this operation to ensure its successful execution. An initial review indicates there were no civilian casualties,” the statement also said.

In addition to being a senior leader within the Islamic State, Al-Agal was responsible for aggressively pursuing the development of ISIS networks outside of Iraq and Syria.

“The removal of these ISIS leaders will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks,” said Col. Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesperson. “ISIS continues to represent a threat to the U.S. and partners in the region. CENTCOM maintains a sufficient and sustainable presence in the region and will continue to counter threats against regional security.”