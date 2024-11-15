Islamic Jihad Releases Second Hostage Video Featuring Sasha Trufanov

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group released another video on Friday showing Alexander Troufanov, a Russian-Israeli hostage held in Gaza since October 7, 2023. This marks the fourth video of Troufanov and comes just two days after the previous release. The videos, widely seen as part of psychological warfare, cannot be independently verified for authenticity, location, or the hostages’ conditions.

In the latest video, Troufanov directly addresses Israeli Minister Aryeh Deri, leader of the religious Shas Party, pleading for his intervention. Standing in front of an image of Deri, Troufanov accuses the Israeli government of abandoning him and other hostages. “I am begging you, do not let [Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu and the government abandon us and take away our lives,” Troufanov says. He urges Deri to uphold the Jewish commandment to prioritize the return of captives.

Troufanov, who appears visibly distressed, references Israel’s ground operations in Lebanon, accusing the government of prioritizing military actions over the hostages’ safety. “You forgot us,” he says. He further appeals to Deri’s faith, citing former Chief Rabbi Ovadia Yosef and highlighting religious imperatives to rescue hostages.

The video’s emotional appeal underscores the continued use of hostages as leverage in the ongoing conflict. Israel has repeatedly condemned such videos as manipulative and a violation of international norms. The Hostages Families Forum, representing the families of those held captive, called the footage “heartbreaking” and reiterated the urgent need for a resolution to secure the safe return of all hostages.

Troufanov is one of approximately 97 hostages still held in Gaza, according to Israeli authorities. His previous videos, like those of other hostages, have drawn public attention to the harrowing conditions faced by those in captivity.