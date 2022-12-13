Donate
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hotel Attack
A general view shows burnt and broken windows a day after a deadly attack by gunmen at a hotel in Kabul on Dec. 13, 2022. (Wakil Kohsar/AFP via Getty Images)
Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Kabul Hotel Attack

The Media Line Staff
12/13/2022

The Islamic State (IS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Monday on a hotel in the Afghan capital Kabul. Islamic State gunmen on Monday afternoon attacked the hotel, in the affluent Shahr-e-Naw neighborhood in northwestern Kabul, detonated two explosive devices hidden in bags, and sprayed bullets at guests and staff, the jihadist organization said in a statement. The hotel is popular with Chinese diplomats and businessmen. Twenty-one people who were wounded in the attack – three of them fatally – were brought to a local hospital. Afghan officials said two foreigners were injured when they jumped from the hotel roof, and that security forces killed three attackers.

