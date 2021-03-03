Islamic State Claims Responsibility For Killing of 3 Female Afghanistan Journalists

Three women working for a local news outlet were gunned down in eastern Afghanistan. The women, two aged 20 and one aged 25, were returning home on Tuesday evening from their jobs at Enikass Radio and TV in Jalalabad, The New York Times reported. They were killed in two separate attacks. A fourth woman was injured in one of the attacks.

The Islamic State later claimed responsibility for the attack, Arab News reported. ISIS also claimed responsibility for the killing of a female news presenter with the same media outlet in December.

More than 30 media workers and journalists have been killed in Afghanistan in the last two years, The New York Times reported citing a recent United Nations report. In the last six months, at least six journalists and media workers were killed in targeted attacks.