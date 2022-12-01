Donate
Islamic State Leader is Dead, Terror Group Announces
Flag of the Islamic State (ISIS).
Islamic State

Islamic State Leader is Dead, Terror Group Announces

The Media Line Staff
12/01/2022

The leader of the Islamic State is dead, the jihadist group announced. The Islamic State announced Wednesday that Abu al-Hassan al-Hashemi al-Quraishi, who has led ISIS since March, was killed while fighting “the enemies of God.”

The US Central Command confirmed that he was killed in mid-October in an operation carried out by the rebel Free Syrian Army in Daraa province in southwest Syria. No U.S. military troops were involved in the operation, according to the US military.   “We welcome the announcement that another leader of [IS] is no longer walking the face of the earth,” US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Reuters, citing fighters involved in the clash, reported that he blew himself up after he and his aides were surrounded by local fighters in the town of Jasem.

The Islamic State announced his successor on Telegram as Abu al-Hussein al-Husseini al-Qurayshi, though this is not his real name, therefore his background and nationality are unknown. He was described as a “veteran mujahidin.”

The group is believed to have between 6,000 and 10,000 fighters in Syria and Iraq, based mostly in rural areas. They continue to carry out attacks. bombings.

 

