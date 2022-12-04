Islamic State Says It Attacked Pakistan’s Kabul Embassy

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a shooting attack on Pakistan’s embassy in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul. The attack on Friday injured a Pakistani security guard, though Islamabad asserted that the attack was meant to assassinate its head of diplomatic mission. The guard was taken to Islamabad for medical treatment.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on Sunday via one of its Telegram channels. It said that the attack targeted the ambassador, Ubaid-ur-Rehman NizamaniIt, and his guards, who were in the courtyard of the embassy at the time of the attack.

Authorities from the Taliban, which runs Afghanistan, said they are investigating the attack. Regime police reportedly have arrested one suspect. Meanwhile, Pakistan is looking into the claims that Islamic State is responsible.