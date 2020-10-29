Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
‘Islamist Terrorism’ Leaves Three Dead in French Cathedral
Police in the French city of Nice direct traffic away from a street leading to the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Nice (rear) after Thursday’s fatal knife attack there. (Valery Hache/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
France
Nice
cathedral
assailant
knife
God is great
Paris
decapitation
teacher
anti-France sentiment

‘Islamist Terrorism’ Leaves Three Dead in French Cathedral

The Media Line Staff
10/29/2020

Authorities in the French city of Nice are calling a fatal Thursday knife attack at the city’s cathedral a case of “Islamic terrorism.” The attacker killed three people, apparently decapitating one. The city’s mayor told reporters that the assailant, who was shot and wounded by police, “kept repeating ‘Allahu akbar’ in front of us even though he was sedated.” Allahu Akbar is Arabic for “God is great, a phrase often shouted by Islamist extremists as they carry out attacks against people they see as infidels. Thursday’s attack follows a similar incident on October 16 in which a teacher who had displayed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad during a lesson on freedom of speech was beheaded on a street in a suburb of Paris. Eyewitnesses said they heard the assailant shout “Allahu akbar” before he was shot dead. President Emmanuel Macron denounced that attack by calling for a crackdown on extreme Islam. This, in turn, ignited anti-France sentiment throughout the Muslim world, most notably in Turkey, where President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Macron should “have his head examined.” France responded by recalling its ambassador.

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.