Israel Accepts Bilateral Cease-Fire With Hamas

Israel’s Security Cabinet unanimously approved a cease-fire with Hamas, without any conditions, according to a statement issued Thursday night by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The bilateral cease-fire, brokered by Egypt, will go into effect “at a time to be determined,” according to the statement.

The cease-fire was accepted upon the recommendation of all security officials, the chief of staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Mossad and the head of the National Security Council, the statement said.

Israeli media reported that the cease-fire will go into effect at 2 am on Friday. Hamas officials confirmed to international media including the BBC that the cease-fire would go into effect at 2 am Friday.

“It is the reality on the ground that will determine the future of the operation,” the statement said.