Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (Wikimedia Commons)
Headlines
Syria
Israel
airstrike
Missiles
Lebanon
Naftali Bennett

Israel Accused of Staging Deadly Airstrike on Syria

The Media Line Staff
04/27/2020

Israel is being blamed for a missile strike against the Mezzeh airfield outside Damascus early on Monday, with at least seven deaths reported. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, four members of a “pro-Iran militia” were killed. The airfield is known to be used by the Islamic Republic as part of its support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and also for resupplying its Lebanese proxy, the Shi’ite Hizbullah militia. Syrian state media said three of the dead were civilians residing in nearby neighborhoods. Israel has admitted to past airstrikes against Iranian and Hizbullah targets in Syria, but has remained mum on Monday’s attack, which is being attributed at least partly to Israeli warplanes that launched missiles from Lebanese airspace. The pre-dawn airstrike came a day after Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett told a radio interviewer: “Keep your ears open. We’ve gone from a policy of blocking [Iran] to pushing it out [of Syria].” One of the Syrian state media reports claimed that several incoming missiles had been intercepted.

NEXT FROM
Headlines
MORE FROM Headlines

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.