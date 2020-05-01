IDF Accused of Strikes in Syrian Golan Heights

Syria has for the fourth time in two weeks accused the Israel Defense Forces of conducting air strikes against Iranian-linked assets in the war-torn country. According to Syrian state media, Israeli helicopters early Friday morning struck positions in the Syrian-held Golan Heights, where Tehran-allied fighters, including members of Hizbullah, have reportedly been setting up permanent military infrastructure. Jerusalem has repeatedly vowed to prevent the entrenchment of Iranian-backed forces along the shared border and has carried out hundreds, if not thousands, of missions to prevent this eventuality. The latest alleged Israeli attack follows one on Monday, which reportedly destroyed Iranian assets at the so-called Mezzeh military airfield near Damascus. Israel last week was also accused of striking assets belonging to Iranian-linked groups in the Palmyra desert and, days earlier, for the targeting of a vehicle in Syria carrying Mustafa Mughniyeh, son of Imad Mughniyeh, a Hizbullah terror mastermind killed in a 2008 car bombing that was jointly attributed to Israel’s Mossad spy agency and the CIA.