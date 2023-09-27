The Media Line Stands Out

Israel Admitted Into USA Visa Waiver Program
Former sumo wrestler Jesse Takamiyama demonstrates the ease of the Electronic System for Travel Authorization at the US Embassy on Jan. 8, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan. The system became mandatory on Jan. 12, 2009 to all nationals or citizens of Visa Waiver Program countries. (Junko Kimura/Getty Images)
News Updates
Israel
US Visa Waiver Program
bilateral ties
Palestinian Americans
United States

Israel Admitted Into USA Visa Waiver Program

The Media Line Staff
09/28/2023

Israel is the 41st country to be admitted into the US Visa Waiver Program, US President Joe Biden’s administration announced on Wednesday, solidifying a major boost to bilateral ties.

Following years of negotiations from both the US and Israel and after jumping through the few remaining hoops to meet all requirements (such as easing restrictions on Palestinian Americans), Israelis traveling to the US will soon be able to go there visa-free.

It used to take months to apply for and obtain a visa; now, after November 30, 2023, Israeli citizens will only need to fill out an Electronic System for Travel Authorization form a few days before embarking on a trip to the US of up to 90 days in length.

Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
