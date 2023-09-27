Israel Admitted Into USA Visa Waiver Program

Israel is the 41st country to be admitted into the US Visa Waiver Program, US President Joe Biden’s administration announced on Wednesday, solidifying a major boost to bilateral ties.

Following years of negotiations from both the US and Israel and after jumping through the few remaining hoops to meet all requirements (such as easing restrictions on Palestinian Americans), Israelis traveling to the US will soon be able to go there visa-free.

It used to take months to apply for and obtain a visa; now, after November 30, 2023, Israeli citizens will only need to fill out an Electronic System for Travel Authorization form a few days before embarking on a trip to the US of up to 90 days in length.