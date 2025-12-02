Israel Adopts New Global Messaging Strategy After Warning From Charlie Kirk

Israel has launched a sweeping overhaul of its global communications strategy, responding to warnings delivered shortly before the death of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that the country was “losing the information war” among younger audiences. The shift, now underway in Jerusalem, aims to reshape how Israel explains its actions, counters misinformation, and reaches people across digital platforms.

Kirk’s letter, sent shortly before he was killed, urged Israel to rethink its approach and warned that surveys showed close to 50% of Americans aged 18 to 24 expressing sympathy for Hamas. He argued that anti-Israel narratives were gaining traction on university campuses and said the perception within some Israeli institutions that “everyone already hates us” had weakened effective outreach.

The government has since built a rapid-response system modeled on modern US digital campaigns. A new team monitors online trends in real time and produces short-form content for TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Officials say the goal is to speak directly to global audiences using first-person accounts from Israelis—including reservists, evacuees, minorities, and families affected by the October 7 attacks. “The pulpit has to become much louder than the propaganda,” an official said in support of a sharper, faster strategy.

Israel also launched a centralized “facts and context” portal combining historical, legal, and territorial information, supported by multilingual channels aimed at students, evangelical Christians, Latinos, African Americans, liberal voters, and Jewish Diaspora communities. High-quality editing and production tools have been made available to help Israelis tell their own stories.

To bring coherence to foreign messaging, the government has consolidated communications under a single spokesperson, Shosh Bedrosian, replacing the previously fragmented system that separated the voices of the IDF, the Foreign Ministry, and the Prime Minister’s Office.