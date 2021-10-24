Israel Advances Over 1,300 West Bank Housing Units

Israel published tenders for the construction of more than 1,300 West Bank housing units. The announcement on Sunday by Construction Minister Ze’ev Elkin is the first West Bank housing construction tenders since the Biden Administration took office in January.

“Strengthening and expanding Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria is a necessary and very important thing in the vision of the Zionist enterprise. After a long period of stagnation in construction in Judea and Samaria, I welcome the marketing of over 1,000 housing units. I will continue to maintain Jewish settlement in Judea and Samaria,” Elkin, of the right-wing New Hope Party, said using the Hebrew terms for the territory that makes up the West Bank.

Left-wing Meretz party lawmaker Mossi Raz condemned the announcement, saying: “Construction in settlements outside Israel harms Israel.”

Over 1,000 Palestinian homes are expected to be advanced for the West Bank’s area C, as well as more housing in Jewish settlements on Wednesday, Haaretz reported.