Israel Aerospace Industries Provides WindGuard Radar Systems to US Military
WindGuard radar systems are used on the Israel Defense Forces Merkava battle tanks. (IAI)
News Updates
Israel Aerospace Industries
radar
Army
tanks

Israel Aerospace Industries Provides WindGuard Radar Systems to US Military

The Media Line Staff
01/11/2021

Israel Aerospace Industries, or IAI, has completed the delivery of 400 WindGuard radar systems to the US military for use on its Abrams tanks.

The combat-proven radars, which became operational in 2009, are used in Israel on the Israel Defense Forces Merkava battle tanks and Namer armored personnel carriers. It is a state-of-the-art, phased array radar which continuously scans the volume around the platform in search of anti-tank threats, including rockets, guided missiles and anti-tank shells. Once a threat is detected, it tracks it and guides the countermeasure system to intercept and neutralize it.

WindGuard has recorded multiple successful operations in combat environments. The system’s developers received the Israel Defense Prize, IAI said in a statement.

“The strategic partnership between Israel and the USA is reflected in IAI’s commitment to providing our American customers with the most advanced systems to protect their troops in the field,” IAI Vice President Yoav Turgeman said in a statement.

