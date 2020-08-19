Donate
An explosion, presumably from an Israeli airstrike, erupts overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday in the Zaytun neighborhood of Gaza City. (Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Israel Again Hits Hamas over Rockets, Incendiary Balloons

The Media Line Staff
08/19/2020

Israeli warplanes struck Gaza Strip targets belonging to Hamas overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday following fresh rocket fire from the coastal enclave, as well as a further batch of incendiary balloons. The evening rocket launch targeted an area near the Israeli city of Ashkelon, where residents took to shelters. It apparently fell in an open area. Helium-filled balloons carrying fire-laden cargo crossed the border numerous times during the day, causing some 25 brushfires after coming to earth in southern Israel. It is Israeli policy to hold Hamas accountable for all attacks emanating from the Gaza Strip. The Islamist group has ruled the area for the past 13 years. Earlier on Tuesday, Palestinian officials said the enclave’s electric power-generating plant had consumed all its fuel and was no longer producing electricity. Last week, Israel announced it was ending fuel supplies to the Gaza Strip over the uptick in balloon attacks.

